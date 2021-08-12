UnityPoint Health and Genesis Health System are seeing COVID cases double

UnityPoint Health and Genesis Health System is are seeing COVID cases double.

ICU beds are filling up, younger patients are being hospitalized and doctors admit they are exhausted.

Scott County is at a high level of community transmission and Rock Island County is at a substantial level.

Dr. Toyosi Olutade said staff at UnityPoint Health is facing a new challenge as COVID cases start to rise.

“People are coming in with other illnesses and are coming in quite sick,” said Dr. Olutade. “Our staff is strain we’ve been in this for about 18 months it is a challenge to keep dealing with very high level of sick and complex patients in this time that’s what’s adding to the challenges right now it’s not just COVID 19.”

They’re also working to increase their staff to help with the surge they’re facing.

“It will help with the burden of the work we’re exploring every single avenue to bring staff for outside the Quad Cities and if possible international staff that are qualified,” said Dr. Olutade.

Kurt Andersen said Genesis Health is seeing double digits with COVID patients, they’re also facing ICU capacity something they’ve struggled with throughout the pandemic.

“10 days ago we had 12 so we’ve doubled our patients censes for COVID patients over the last ten days,” said Andersen. “We faced it during COVID you have to be able to take care of the COVID patients and all the other patients who are in critical care and the ICU is the highest level of care, the highest level of nursing, training so that’s a pressure point for us frequently.”