UnityPoint Health clarifies use of facial masks

Due to updates and changes in guidance and state mandates, UnityPoint Health released the following statement clarifying the requirements on the use of facial coverings in their facilities.

While masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals in most settings and for most activities, guidance for healthcare settings remains unchanged at this time. This means we still require masks in all UnityPoint Health facilities where patient care is provided, including hospitals and clinics. We’re asking patients, visitors and team members to continue masking at our facilities to help protect vulnerable populations, including those who are not yet vaccinated.

We understand the changes can be confusing and appreciate our communities’ support as we provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

UnityPoint Health