UnityPoint Health connects healthcare professionals with open positions in Galesburg

The recent closure of Galesburg-based Cottage Hospital forced many healthcare professionals out of their roles — during a time when such positions are so desperately needed throughout the community.

UnityPoint Health — Trinity hoped to lessen these individuals’ concerns, while alleviating their staffing-related concerns as well. The healthcare system hosted a job fair at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have about 1,000 positions that we’re needing to fill, but that doesn’t even include the days here we’re short-staffed, because we have folks out due to the pandemic,” said Sammy Widener, a spokesperson with UnityPoint Health — Trinity.

Widener explained how the healthcare system needs to fill both clinical and non-clinical roles, ranging from nurses and therapists to cooks and janitorial staffers.

UnityPoint on Friday held walk-in interviews for many positions, including:

RN* (All areas of hospital, clinics and home care.)

LPN*

PCT, CNA, Medical Assistants

Social Worker, Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse

Therapy-PT/OT/SLP & PTA and COTA

Respiratory Therapists

Imaging – Ultrasound, Vascular and, Radiology Techs

Laboratory – Phlebotomists, Lab Specimen Processors, and MLTs

Support Service Areas – Housekeeping, Nutrition Services, Patient Access/Registration

*Sign-on bonuses available for certain roles.