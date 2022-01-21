UnityPoint Health connects healthcare professionals with open positions in Galesburg

The recent closure of Galesburg-based Cottage Hospital forced many healthcare professionals out of their roles — during a time when such positions are so desperately needed throughout the community.
UnityPoint Health — Trinity hoped to lessen these individuals’ concerns, while alleviating their staffing-related concerns as well. The healthcare system hosted a job fair at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We have about 1,000 positions that we’re needing to fill, but that doesn’t even include the days here we’re short-staffed, because we have folks out due to the pandemic,” said Sammy Widener, a spokesperson with UnityPoint Health — Trinity.
Widener explained how the healthcare system needs to fill both clinical and non-clinical roles, ranging from nurses and therapists to cooks and janitorial staffers.
UnityPoint on Friday held walk-in interviews for many positions, including:
- RN* (All areas of hospital, clinics and home care.)
- LPN*
- PCT, CNA, Medical Assistants
- Social Worker, Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse
- Therapy-PT/OT/SLP & PTA and COTA
- Respiratory Therapists
- Imaging – Ultrasound, Vascular and, Radiology Techs
- Laboratory – Phlebotomists, Lab Specimen Processors, and MLTs
- Support Service Areas – Housekeeping, Nutrition Services, Patient Access/Registration
*Sign-on bonuses available for certain roles.