UnityPoint Health earned nine national healthcare advertising awards in 2021 for a talk show version of their award-winning kid ambassador video series and a talent recruitment marketing campaign.

UnityPoint — the healthcare system that serves the Quad Cities, across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin — won four Golds, two Silvers, one Bronze and two Merit awards from the 39th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards. The competition is the nation’s largest health care advertising awards program and had more than 4,400 entries in 2021.

“The Not So Late Show With Austin” helped UnityPoint Health win national healthcare advertising awards for work in 2021.

Five awards recognized UnityPoint Health’s “Not So Late Show with Austin” marketing campaign; a short series of streaming talk shows featuring UnityPoint Health’s brand ambassador, Austin Hall, then a 7-year-old boy from Des Moines introduced by the health system in September 2020.

Two other videos featuring Austin also picked up awards in 2021: a video asking consumers to show kindness to healthcare workers, and a holiday video highlighting spreading joy to everyone.

This is the second straight year UnityPoint Health’s kid ambassador video series has won national recognition.

UnityPoint Health also won a gold and merit award for their 2021 “Day in the Life” talent recruitment video and online ad, respectively.

“We’re extremely honored to receive these recognitions,” UnityPoint Health’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Senior Vice President Mallary McKinney, said in a Thursday release.

“Healthcare organizations have had an important role the last two years in providing information to help our communities stay safe and healthy. We’re proud that our messaging has been memorable and impactful for our patients and individuals in the communities we serve,” she said.

Below is a full list of award-winning entries from UnityPoint Health:



• Gold: UnityPoint Health The Not So Late Show with Austin microsite (Category – Streaming On-Demand Content)

• Gold: UnityPoint Health The Not So Late Show with Austin (Category – Social Media Content)

• Gold: UnityPoint Health The Not So Late Show with Austin – Dr. Boonstra episode (Category – Special video more than 2 minutes)

• Gold: UnityPoint Health Day in the Life – Join Our Team (Category – Electronic Advertising)

• Silver: UnityPoint Health Be Kind featuring Austin (Category – Special video less than 2 minutes)

• Silver: UnityPoint Health The Not So Late Show with Austin – Where to go for care (Category – COVID Response Materials)

• Bronze: UnityPoint Health The Not So Late Show with Austin (Category – Total digital marketing program)

• Merit: UnityPoint Health You Matter Holiday Spot (Category – Television advertising single)

• Merit: UnityPoint Health Day in the Life – Join Our Team (Category – Online display ad)

UnityPoint Health partnered with Trilix, a full-service marketing agency based in Des Moines, to create and execute their 2021 award-winning ads and marketing campaigns.