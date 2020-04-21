UnityPoint Health making temporary changes to workforce

Due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, UnityPoint Health announced a temporary reduction in hours for some team members, limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives.

The health care provider has already paused elective services, deferred or delayed all capital projects and reduced unnecessary spending.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future.”

Starting April 26, the following changes will take place:

Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders.

Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures.

15% average reduction in executive pay.

Affected workers will be provided resources including continuation of benefits and financial assistance by the company.

“Our people have been and will continue to be our focus,” said Vermeer. “We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a healthcare provider.”