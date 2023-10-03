UnityPoint Health – Quad Cities has named Shawn Morrow as its next market president, effective Oct. 30. He will oversee operations for all UnityPoint Health – Trinity locations in the Quad Cities region and Muscatine.

“The Quad Cities is an amazing community and Shawn will be a great addition as a proven

leader with extensive healthcare experience in both metropolitan and community settings,” Marie Ziegler, UnityPoint Health QC board chair, said in a Tuesday release. “He truly cares about people and improving their health. We’re honored to welcome him to the region as he shares UnityPoint Health’s mission and commitment to exceptional patient care.”

Shawn Morrow

“Shawn is skilled at navigating the rapidly changing healthcare environment and is

the best fit to lead the Quad Cities with his expertise in navigating multistate complexities,

driving value for health systems and championing strong cultures of well-being,” Ziegler added.

Morrow comes to UnityPoint Health from the western U.S., where he spent two years as CEO of Summit Healthcare in Arizona. Prior to that, he spent nine years as CEO for Intermountain Health, where he initiated strategies to improve care delivery, grow revenues and reduce costs.

He was also instrumental in improving clinical consistency, speed of innovation, and creating a scalable organizational structure, the release said.

“I’m excited to make the Quad Cities my family’s home and serve the community’s health needs

to the best of my abilities,” Morrow said in the UnityPoint release. “UnityPoint Health provides amazing care and is focused on creating a positive experience for every patient. The people caring for this community are incredible and I’m looking forward to helping us achieve our mission of improving the health of the people and communities we serve.”

Morrow holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Murray State University and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.