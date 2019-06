Big news in your health care today: UnityPoint Health is potentially joining forces with Sanford Health.

The two have signed an agreement exploring to join their brands.

Officials say the decision follows considerable exploration and say this would allow them to build on their strengths in clinical care, research, and education.

The combined company would rank among the top 15 large nonprofit health systems in the country.

Sanford Health is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.