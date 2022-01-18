UnityPoint Health to hold a Galesburg job fair at Carl Sandburg College Friday

UnityPoint Health will hold a job fair in Galesburg on Friday, Jan. 21.

UnityPoint Health will hold a job fair in Galesburg on Friday, targeting former employees of the recently closed Cottage Hospital. UnityPoint is now hiring in the Quad Cities and across Central Illinois.

Displaced Cottage Hospital employees are invited to attend the in-person career fair Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Carl Sandburg College, in the Crist Student Center at 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd., Galesburg.

“Healthcare workers matter. And there’s never been a more important or exciting time to join our team,” Sammy Widener, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for UnityPoint Health – Trinity, said in a Tuesday release. ” We’re looking for a diverse pool of individuals who can contribute their time and talents to caring for our communities, friends and neighbors.”

Walk-in interviews are available for:

• RN* (All areas of hospital, clinics and home care.)

• LPN*

• PCT, CNA, Medical Assistants

• Social Worker, Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse

• Therapy-PT/OT/SLP & PTA and COTA

• Respiratory Therapists

• Imaging – Ultrasound, Vascular and, Radiology Techs

• Laboratory – Phlebotomists, Lab Specimen Processors, and MLTs

• Support Service Areas – Housekeeping, Nutrition Services, Patient Access/Registration

*Sign-on bonuses available for certain roles.

Those applying should bring a resume and be prepared to start an online application. Find more information at https://bit.ly/3fs66GI.