Every nine minutes, someone is added to the national organ transplant waiting list.

On average, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

There are 106,000 Americans on the national transplant waiting list; nearly 4,000 are in Illinois and more than 580 in Iowa.

Becoming an organ donor can make a big difference, and one donor can save 8 lives and enhance the lives of 75 others.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is partnering with the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network and the Iowa Donor Network to honor organ and tissue donors. Team members will raise a special organ and tissue donation flag during a ceremony April 6 at each hospital campus. The event will help honor organ and tissue donors, as well as bring awareness about the importance of organ, tissue and eye donation.

The Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremonies are Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m.