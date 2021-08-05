UnityPoint Health to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

UnityPoint Health announced plans to require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday.

“We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of

COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, President

and CEO of UnityPoint Health. “After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination

requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as

possible, so we can focus on what we do best; delivering exceptional care to those we serve.”

Employees are expected to be vaccinated by November 1st, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not.

Employees who choose not to get vaccinated will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination. Exemptions can be requested for medical or religious reasons. A temporary deferral will be available for those who are pregnant.

They say they’ve “made it a priority” to educate its employees on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine since December of last year.

“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization

and death,” said Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health. “The continued

wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic,

which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of

respiratory illnesses this fall.

UnityPoint is one numerous health systems across the country to require the vaccine.