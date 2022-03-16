First-time parents often have questions and some worries as they welcome a new baby. To help relieve anxiety and increase confidence, UnityPoint Health — Trinity is offering a convenient way to help moms and dads as they navigate parenthood.

A skilled team of nurses and prenatal educators host the new “Birth & Babies: Lunch Hour Q&A” — starting April 1, 2022 — allowing parents to ask questions about birth, welcoming and caring for a new baby and how to care for mom after her delivery. The one-hour class is offered online, from the comfort of home.

Topics include infant feeding, car seat safety and infant care. Parents can also virtually tour the UnityPoint Health Birthing Centers at the Moline and Bettendorf campuses.

“Sometimes it’s hard for parents to know where to start to get their questions answered. With this class, they can talk one-on-one with trusted professionals,” Rebecca Kerby, RN, lactation consultant at UnityPoint Health, said in a Wednesday release. “Parents can drop in when they want and talk to someone right away. You will have a support system during each class and be free to express your concerns.”

Kerby says the class helps personalize the birthing experience for expecting parents.

“We want moms and dads to walk away with confidence in themselves and in the facility and staff at UnityPoint Health. We’re making personal connections; parents may run into us while they’re having their baby here.”

The free class is geared toward first-time parents, but all moms and dads are welcome to attend. Classes are held virtually once a month and you must register online. The classes will be on a different day each month (not a set day of the week).

Registration is available HERE, and closes the night before each scheduled class at 11:45 p.m.