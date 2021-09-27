UnityPoint Health — Trinity asks you to have a heart, potentially save your life

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is asking people to take seven minutes to potentially save their lives. Trinity Heart Center is launching HeartAware, a free online health assessment questionnaire which measures an individual’s risk of developing heart disease, a diagnosis shared by more than 70 million Americans. Unlike some diseases, heart disease can largely be predicted and prevented.

“Half the people who die of heart attacks in the United States never even knew they had heart disease. This assessment tool can help change those odds,” Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services, said in a Monday release. “In just seven minutes, a person can gauge their risk of developing heart disorders that can weaken their bodies and overall health and affect their lifestyle.”

Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services for UnityPoint Health — Trinity.

Detecting a heart issue early is key for keeping a person healthy so they can continue doing the things they love. By answering questions about family history, cholesterol, blood pressure, lifestyle habits and more, people can determine if they are at a low, moderate, high, or critical level for heart disease. If the assessment finds they are at an increased risk, a UnityPoint Health heart nurse will contact them to discuss their health and next steps to better health at no cost.

“Even if the assessment says you’re not at risk, a person will benefit from the knowledge they gain through this tool. HeartAware is a first gauge of whether a person has no risk factors, or two or more risk factors and guides them through some recommended next steps to take charge of their heart health,” says Pulley.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is pleased to provide the free HeartAware assessment and free follow-up screening with our cardiology team to those at risk of heart disease, the release says. These assessments are both part of efforts to provide a wide range of community health benefits to help achieve Trinity’s mission to improve the health of the people and communities they serve. The tool helps to reach individuals who may not display outward symptoms of heart disease, but inside, may be at high-risk for heart problems.

How do I start? Simply take the online risk evaluation at unitypoint.org/heartaware.

Is participation confidential? Yes. All information is between a person and the hospital.

What if the assessment shows I’m at risk for heart disease? At the end of the risk assessment, the individual will be asked if they would like a Heart Nurse to follow-up with them. If the answer is yes, a Heart Nurse will be in touch.

What happens when the Heart Nurse contacts me? The Heart Nurse will go over the risk assessment results and answer any questions. They will also share results with the individual’s primary care provider. If they don’t have a primary care provider, the heart nurse can help the individual find a provider and help schedule an appointment.

“With this free, quick and easy assessment, UnityPoint Health – Trinity is providing an outstanding benefit for our community members to get educated about heart disease and take steps to improve their lives,” says UnityPoint Health – Trinity President and CEO Bob Erickson.

Take the free, online HeartAware assessment today at unitypoint.org/HeartAware.