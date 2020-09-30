UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf Project SEARCH receives 2019 Employment Outcome Award

UnityPoint Health – Trinity announced that Project SEARCH, Bettendorf received a 2019 Project SEARCH Employment Outcome Award.

The Employment Outcome Award is a nationwide award given by Project SEARCH national organization. It recognizes program sites achieving 70-100% competitive employment for all participants in a given program year. Project SEARCH, Bettendorf recorded 83.3% employment for 2019 program graduates.

“We are so honored to receive this award that just goes to show how hard our interns and staff work to ensure that employment is possible upon graduation,” said Stacie Kintigh, Project SEARCH Instructor. “These interns work very hard to learn the skills necessary to be competitive in the workforce and we could not be prouder.”

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Project SEARCH, Bettendorf was the only Project SEARCH program in Iowa to earn an employment award this year.

To learn more about the Project SEARCH program, visit www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/project-search.