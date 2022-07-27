UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award. The award is for the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. This approach ultimately leads to more lives saved and reduced disabilities.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke happens when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that occurs, part of the brain can’t get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are vital to improving survival chances, minimizing disability and hastening recovery times. Get With The Guidelines puts the vast knowledge of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, ensuring patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting constant adherence to these guidelines, which can diminish the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“Putting proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis helps patients recover better and faster,” says Mohammad Sajed, MD, Medical Director of the Stroke and Neurohospitalist program at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Our team strives to recognize and treat stroke symptoms in less than 60 minutes. This evidence-based approach to care gives providers the tools they need to effectively treat stroke patients and place them on the best path for recovery and rehabilitation.”

If you’re showing symptoms of a stroke, you should call 9-1-1 immediately. Getting to an emergency-based hospital can increase the chances of survival and prevent long-term disability. Stroke patients at Trinity receive the highest level of neurological care, immediate consultation for emergency stroke care and streamlined access to rehabilitation and support care specifically for stroke survivors and their loved ones.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize UnityPoint Health – Trinity for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” says Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home. UnityPoint Health – Trinity also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

