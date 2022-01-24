UnityPoint Health — Trinity chaplain honored for determination, perseverance in stroke recovery

Deacon Russ Smith, who works as a chaplain for UnityPoint Health — Trinity, is honored as its 2021 Rehabilitant of the Year.

First came the life-changing stroke, then the equally life-altering stroke of luck — and persistent, hard work.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rehabilitation Services is celebrating its latest Rehabilitant of the Year — Deacon Russ Swim. The award honors patients who have shown incredible progress and recovery after a life-changing medical event.

Deacon Swim, a 71-year-old chaplain with UnityPoint Health – Trinity for the past four years, suffered a stroke in August 2021 while providing faith services to patients at Trinity’s Rock Island hospital. Nurses and medical teams near him at the time jumped into action and provided immediate life-saving care, according to a Monday release from Trinity. The stroke left Deacon Swim with mobility issues and difficulty with speech.

After spending nearly a month in the hospital in Iowa City, Swim began his inpatient rehabilitation with the team at Trinity and has made significant strides on his road to recovery. He also left a lasting impression on his care team and others who witnessed his efforts, Trinity said in the release.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is proud to award Deacon Swim with the 2021 Rehabilitant of the Year to recognize his hard work, determination and perseverance, the organization said Monday.

Russ Swim, left, is given the Rehabilitant of the Year award by Ryan Heuer, UnityPoint Health — Trinity’s manager of inpatient rehabilitation therapy.

“Deacon Russ Swim is an inspiration to others who may be struggling through their own recovery. Deacon Swim used his positive attitude to make his way through the toughest portions of his recovery plan,” said Ryan Heuer, manager of Trinity’s inpatient rehabilitation therapy program. “We are proud to recognize him as this year’s award recipient.”

“I learned a lot from Deacon Swim as we worked through his care plan after his stroke,” said Anthony H. Kwan, MD, Deacon Swim’s physiatrist. “He approached each day with determination and optimism, even when he was struggling. He’s an inspiration and I’m proud of him and all my patients who trust Trinity with their rehabilitation care.”

If you’d like to learn more about UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rehabilitation Services, visit unitypoint.org, or call 309-779-3176 for inpatient services – or 309-581-7640 for questions about outpatient therapy services.