UnityPoint Health – Trinity donating thermometers to local faith centers

To help local places of worship as they start to reopen, UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s Parish Nurse Program and Trinity Health Foundation are donating infrared thermometers to partnering faith communities.

“We are grateful to be able to provide these thermometers to our local faith community,” said Daniel Joiner, Diversity & Community Impact Officer at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We are committed to the health of our whole community and doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and this helps us meet those needs.”

The thermometers will minimize the spread of COVID-19 as places of worship start to welcome back their members. Those attending services can be screened using the thermometers for symptoms of the virus to reduce the risk of exposure.

“We have been working on re-entry plans and this will be a helpful resource for us,” said Rev. Dr. Tom Carver, Asbury United Methodist Church.

Nearly 40 faith centers in the Quad Cities will receive the thermometers purchased with the generous donations to the Trinity Health Foundation.

“Our team is doing great work in our faith community by promoting health and wellness. During the pandemic, their services have been even more vital, and the thermometers will be one more tool to assist in their work,” said Linda Guebert MS, RN, Parish Nurse Manager, UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

For more information on the Trinity’s Parish Nurse Program, visit this website.