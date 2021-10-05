UnityPoint Health – Trinity earns national healthcare award

UnityPoint Health – Trinity has been earned an award for healthcare leadership-health equity.

The recognition was announced at the Healthcare Experience Summit in Omaha, Nebraska.



The award was presented by PRC, a leading healthcare experience company supporting more than 2,800 healthcare organizations.



“It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in healthcare and UnityPoint Health – Trinity has shown their commitment to making their hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine, and a better place for patients to be treated,” says Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., president and CEO of PRC.

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, healthcare employee engagement, and/or physician alignment and engagement.



“We’re honored to have others acknowledge the amazing work our team members provide for patients in our hospitals and clinics every single day,” said Daniel Joiner, diversity and community impact officer, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Our teams take tremendous pride in their hard work and enduring commitment to making our communities healthier.”