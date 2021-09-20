UnityPoint Health — Trinity heart signs spread the love at QC campuses

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is continuing their celebration of community heroes, which launched at the recent UnityPoint Health Cup at TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis.

Health Cup Hearts were a new addition to Trinity Health Foundation’s signature golf event this year on Sept. 10, raising more than $3,000 for Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services. These heart-shaped signs were donated by individuals to celebrate the amazing people who have touched the hearts of our community, according to a Trinity Health Foundation release.

“It was a beautiful sight to see the TPC Deere Run fairway lined with names of those who have impacted our community members,” said Mary Macumber–Schmidt, Trinity Health Foundation president. “We are thrilled to continue the celebration of these amazing individuals by placing them at the entrances of each campus for all to see.”

The UnityPoint Health Cup is presented by McLaughlin Motors. This year, the event raised more than $140,000 for Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services, making it Trinity Health Foundation’s most successful event ever.

Members of the Trinity heart health team (Kathy Pulley, left, Jessica Tapia-Mier and Teresa Pangan) at the UnityPoint Health Cup fundraiser at TPC Deere Run on Sept. 10,.

For more than 20 years, the UnityPoint Health Cup has provided philanthropic support for Trinity, generating nearly $2 million for leading-edge technology, treatments, and services. The heart signs will be on display through Friday, Sept. 24 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity campuses in Rock Island, Moline, Bettendorf and Muscatine.