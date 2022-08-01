UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center and Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc (CADS) are looking to add to their team of mental health and substance use disorder professionals at an upcoming career fair. The in-person hiring event will be held on Tuesday, August 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jardine Auditorium at Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th Street, Rock Island. Outpatient clinic, community based and inpatient positions include:

• Substance Use Disorder Counselors

• Mental Health Therapists

• Social Workers

• Nurses (RN & LPN – Sign on bonuses available)

• Peer Recovery Specialists

• Behavioral Health Professionals

• Crisis Clinicians

• Mental Health Rehab Specialist

• Patient Care/Safety Tech

• Receptionist/Support Service Tech

“We are looking for talented and compassionate individuals to join our team at the Quad City and Muscatine region’s only Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic,” says Mary A. Petersen, Chief Operations Officer, Robert Young Center. “We continue to expand the services we provide to the community and have positions available in our outpatient, inpatient and community-based programs located in Rock Island County in Illinois and Muscatine and Scott County in Iowa. If you have an interest in helping people navigate difficult times using trauma-informed care practices and innovative care models, we invite you to join us at the career fair and learn about new opportunities to make a difference.”

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online here prior to the event. They should be ready to discuss work experience, work goals and any training applicable to the position.