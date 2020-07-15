UnityPoint Health – Trinity implementing visitor restrictions

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is once again implementing visitor restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. These restrictions are meant to keep patients and health care workers safe.

Effective Thursday, July 16, visitors will be allowed based on these exceptions at all UnityPoint Health – Trinity hospital and inpatient locations:

Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients who are at the end-of-life, or discussing end-of-life care decisions, may have two visitors.

Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.

Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parent, or guardian.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible.

Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

Visitors that are allowed must stay in a patient’s room and wear a mask the entire time of the visit. Once a visitor leaves the patient’s room, they must leave the hospital.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.