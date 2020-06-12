UnityPoint Health – Trinity is now easing visitor limitations to allow at least one visitor

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is easing its visitor limitations due to COVID-19, now allowing at least one visitor in most cases.

The health care system says limitations were enacted in March as a precaution to help stop the potential spread of COVID-19 to protect their patients, team members and the community.

The updated visitor limitations, which allow one visitor in most cases, are effective immediately at all hospital and inpatient locations of UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

The following are considerations where one visitor may be allowed:

Patients with cognitive impairments

Emergency room patients

Outpatient appointments and procedures

Adult inpatients (during visiting hours of 12 to 6 p.m. daily)

Surgical and procedural patients

The following are considerations where two visitors may be allowed:

End-of-life care

Pediatric patients (two parents or legal guardians)

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or those suspected of having COVID-19.

All visitors and support persons must be at least 18 years old, except in the case of end-of-life care.

Visitors will be required to sign in, be screened, wear visitor identification and wear a mask unless it cannot be tolerated for medical reasons.

All visitors must stay in the patient’s room or an assigned waiting room for surgery/procedure.

In addition, waiting rooms and public spaces are marked for social distancing and have been arranged to allow for spacing of at least 6 feet.

Visitors are asked to frequently wash their hands or use hand sanitizer available throughout the facilities.

Masks are also available upon request if a visitor or patient does not have their own.

More information on UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s extensive safety measures and where to go for care is available here.