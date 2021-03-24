UnityPoint Health-Trinity modifies visitor restrictions

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is modifying the restrictions on current visitor limitations. These changes take effect March 24.

Non-COVID positive patients will be allowed one designated visitor per day during visiting hours. The visitor does not need to be the same person during the patient’s stay.

COVID positive inpatients can have one visitor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. who must follow PPE guidelines set by the hospital.

All visitors will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and have not been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient in the past 14 days.

Here is an updated list of for visitor restrictions at all UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals:

Inpatient non-COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor per day during the hours of 12pm-6pm. A patient-requested clergy person is not counted as the patient’s visitor. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening prior to their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. We also ask that visitors remain masked while in the patient’s room.

For outpatient visits and testing, visitor may be under the age of 18. The patient is responsible for supervising the minor visitor in these areas.

Patients who have an appointment at a clinic located within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them.

Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.

Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have two visitors.

Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor at any time.

Patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.

UntiyPoint Health-Trinity says other restrictions may be modified in the future as long as COVID-19 infection rates decrease.