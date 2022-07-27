UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine has achieved a 5 Star Rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest achievable rating. The overall goal of the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating is to provide easy to understand information for consumers to use along with their healthcare provider to make decisions on where to receive care. The Overall Star Rating gives consumers a simple overall rating generated by combining multiple dimensions of quality into a single summary score.

“This is a major accomplishment for our team members at Trinity Muscatine, whose focus now shifts to sustainability of this prestigious designation,” says Rachel Pohl, Executive Director, Trinity Muscatine.

Patient safety and quality are priority one at UnityPoint Health and the 5-star rating validates the work being done.

“This honor recognizes the excellent care and compassion we show all who walk through our doors and makes our hospital a top choice for care in the Muscatine area,” says Pohl.