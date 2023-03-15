UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine invites job seekers to an upcoming in-person career fair, according to a news release.

The event will be 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Trinity Muscatine, 1518 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. The career fair will focus on filling clinical and non-clinical positions at the hospital and UnityPoint Health home care and clinics in Muscatine.

Recruiters and department managers seek entry level and experienced patient care team members in many areas, including:

RN*

LPN*

Certified Medical Assistant*

Patient Care Tech* (no experience necessary for this role; on-the-job training offered)

Paramedic or EMT

Ultrasound*

Radiology*

Surgical Techs*

Medical Lab Scientist

Phlebotomy

Receptionist

Unit Secretary

Patient Access/Registration

Social Worker/Counselor

Housekeeping

Nutrition Aide/Cook

Security

*Sign-on bonus available

“At UnityPoint Health, we celebrate diversity and value what makes people unique,” says Rachel Pohl, executive director of UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine. “We’re looking for a diverse group of people to bring their individual talents and passion to our amazing team.”

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online here prior to the event. Be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals and trainings applicable to the position.