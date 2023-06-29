UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine is offering the last seminar in its dementia education series in 2023. These free presentations inform the community about dementia prevention and how to live a healthy lifestyle. The next presentation, “Brain Food,” will be led by Hamid Sagha, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine and takes place on Wednesday, July 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Muscatine Community School District Administration Building, 2900 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine.

“Our brains require certain nutrients that are essential for memory, mood and focus. Eating a well-balanced, nutritious diet not only improves your overall health, but can also help maintain healthy brain function and slow memory loss,” says Dr. Sagha.

The session is free to attend but attendees should RSVP by calling (563) 264-9482, emailing Angelia.Koppe@unitypoint.org or by clicking here.

If you missed any of the prior events, you can watch them on UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s YouTube page.