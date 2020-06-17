UnityPoint Health – Trinity names new Chief Operating Officer

Barb Weber was named the new Chief Operating Officers for UnityPoint Health – Trinity on June 17, 2020.

Weber was serving as the Interim Chief Operating Officer and prior as the Interim Operating Room Director. She has extensive management and clinical operations experience.

“We are so pleased and excited to have Barb Weber as a permanent member of our executive team,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity President & CEO, Robert J. Erickson. “Her efforts at the start and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic were integral in our preparedness and response efforts, and allowed us to be as successful as we were in the initial phases.”

Before coming to the Quad Cities, Weber was Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Shortly after accepting the Interim COO role, Weber was an integral part of leading the Quad Cities and Muscatine region’s incident command preparedness and response efforts for COVID-19 as Incident Commander.

“I am so grateful to be taking on the role as Chief Operating Officer and doing all I can to serve the Quad Cities & Muscatine through leadership,” said Weber. “This opportunity will allow me to continue doing what I love while also giving back to a great community.”

Weber says her mission is to make sure the community gets the quality care they need, when they need it.