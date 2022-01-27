You’ve likely heard about monoclonal antibody therapies and their use against COVID.

Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for people who have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it. The treatment can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients with COVID-19.

This week, two drug makers said their treatments are not effective against the Omicron strain of the virus. But a third treatment is, and it’s in short supply. UnityPoint Health – Trinity needs more infusion nurses to help administer it.

“We’re looking for nurses that certainly have general nursing care the ability to start an IV,” said Alison Beardsley, director of Oncology Services.

The nurses will work in the evenings in four-hour shifts. The therapies are done at the primary hospital in Moline.

“These therapies are again provided in an outpatient ambulatory setting, so these patients do have mild or or moderate COVID disease,” Beardsley said. “The purpose of the therapy is to reduce the chance to progress to severe COVID hospitalization.”

You can apply on-line.