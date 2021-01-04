UnityPoint Health – Trinity offering an oasis for healthcare workers to escape from daily stress

To help healthcare workers have a break from the hectic and challenging workday, UnityPoint Health – Trinity is offering an oasis for them to relax and unwind.

The hospitals in Rock Island and Bettendorf have created RELAX Rooms that are open 24/7 to team members who sign up.

The rooms offer amenities to help frontline workers escape the stress of the day, including:

relaxing chairs (socially distanced)

foot massages (booties provided and required to be worn to keep items clean)

TV with relaxation videos playing

refreshments, including coffee, tea, water, and assorted snacks

fresh flowers

stress reduction booklets

appreciation items, like hair ties, hand lotion, lip balm requested by team members

“We are in awe of the dedication and empathy our frontline care teams show, day in and day out, in caring for our community during the pandemic. Our team members need time to unplug and destress, and we hope these relaxing spaces will allow them some moments to clear their minds and recharge,” said Mary Macumber-Schmidt, Trinity Health Foundation President.

Soon, chair massages provided by Two Rivers Massage will be available by reservation, as well, and will be offered during all work shifts to give every team member a chance to have a massage.

“Our team members have been working so incredibly hard over these past nine months,” said Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services. “These rooms give them the space they need during their long shifts to just relax before they get back to providing excellent care to all of our patients. We want to thank each and every member of this organization who always put our patients first.”

The RELAX Room opened at Rock Island on December 28 with massages starting the week of January 4. The Bettendorf RELAX Room opened January 4 with the massages being offered starting the week of January 11.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Trinity Health Foundation teamed up to provide the rooms for their frontline care teams.