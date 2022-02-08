UnityPoint Health – Trinity is offering a new program to provide additional support for breastfeeding mothers and their partners after the newborn stage.

The free “Breastfeeding 2 Class,” beginning Feb. 15, focuses on helping mothers with breastfeeding after they leave the hospital and return home. Classes are virtual and can be attended from the comfort of home. The program focuses on pumping, maintaining milk supply and how to manage breastfeeding when returning to work, according to a Tuesday release from Trinity.

“Breastfeeding can be hard for mothers, especially when they experience challenges at home and need help. This course gives them an easy, virtual option each month to listen, ask questions and feel more in control of their breastfeeding journey. All families with intentions of breastfeeding are welcome to attend,” says Bethann Heidgerken, RN, Lactation Consultant at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

“We talk to women in the postpartum period to advance their knowledge from the basics of breastfeeding to more complex ideas such as breast care issues, low milk supply and preparing to return to work,” she says.

Register online for the free class held the third Tuesday of the month. Registration limited to 15 and closes the Friday before the class. Heidgerken says, “Adequate support and education is critical to aid in the establishment of successful breastfeeding and to meet our families breastfeeding goals. The more education families have prior to delivery of their child sets them up for success.”

The classes start Feb. 15 and are the third Tuesday of the month. Classes are provided, at no cost, by UnityPoint Health – Trinity Birthing Center. Registration will close on the Friday before the class. You can register HERE.