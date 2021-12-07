UnityPoint Health – Trinity promotes healthy drinking for holidays

A nutritionist at UnityPoint Health – Trinity is promoting healthy drinking for the holidays with new mocktail recipes.

Dr. Teresa Pangan made a few different mocktails, a strawberry sparkling drink and a pumpkin spice latte. Pangan said she wants to give people alternatives to alcohol; the American Cancer Society reported 75,000 new cases last year linked to it. She said her mocktails keep things fun, without the alcohol.

You can find the recipes for Dr. Pangan’s mocktails by visiting our website, OurQuadCities.com.