UnityPoint Health – Trinity tightening restrictions, allowing only one visitor per inpatient at hospitals

A continued surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and Iowa has UnityPoint Health – Trinity hospitals making modifications to its visitor limitations.

Effective Monday, Dec. 7, only one designated visitor per inpatient is allowed during visiting hours throughout the length of the patient’s hospitalization.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity says the modifications are temporary and will continue until further notice, as they create “added protections” for their patients and health care workers while “allowing hospitalized patients an opportunity to have a designated family member or loved one visit.”

“We recognize there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial. In these cases, a visitor who is designated by the patient, based on the exceptions below, must stay in the patient’s room and wear a mask the entire time of their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, they must leave the hospital,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity in a news release.

They added, in all cases, a visitor will only be allowed to see a patient if they are symptom-free — meaning the visitor does not have symptoms of respiratory infection that include a fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity says children under the age of 18 “will not be allowed as a visitor, except under extraordinary circumstances.”

The following exceptions apply to all UnityPoint Health – Trinity hospitals:

One visitor, per length of the patient’s hospitalization, will be allowed to visit their hospitalized loved one between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening prior to their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. Visitors are asked to remain masked while in the patient’s room. Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

Patients who have an appointment at a clinic located within the hospital or are visiting the emergency room may have one person with them.

Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them. The support person is invited to return during visiting hours.

Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.

Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have one visitor.

Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delay where the caregiver provides safety may have one visitor.

Minors under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.

Patients who require mobility assistance may have one visitor accompany them to laboratory or radiology appointments.

“We understand these changes may impose an inconvenience to families, but they are important steps to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. Limiting visits to hospitalized patients will keep them safe while in our care,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “The community is encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, masking and performing frequent hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”