UnityPoint Health – Trinity to postpone all nonessential procedures and surgeries after March 20

In response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, and in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for its health care workers and first responders, UnityPoint Health – Trinity has made the decision to postpone all nonessential procedures and surgeries after Friday, March 20 until further notice.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity made the following statement via press release Thursday:

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We believe that taking this step now is the best interest of all and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period.” UnityPoint Health – Trinity

The health system says — in a consistent manner with other medical centers, according to guidelines — surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is a:

Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed

Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system

Risk of cancer metastasis or progression of staging

Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms

To preserve personal protective equipment (PPE), UnityPoint Health – Trinity says only individuals who are essential to conducting the surgery or procedure shall be in the surgery or procedure suite or other patient care areas where PPE is required.

UnityPoint Health hospitals, clinics and walk-in clinic locations will remain open. Urgent and emergency surgeries will continue. UnityPoint Health – Trinity asks patients to please contact their doctor’s office to receive more information about specific care, including rescheduling.