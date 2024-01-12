Due to winter storm conditions, UnityPoint Health – Trinity announced many UnityPoint Health locations are closed Friday, January 12 or are closing early.

According to a release, walk-in care sites closed or closing early include the following:

Patients with scheduled appointments are being contacted to reschedule. UnityPoint Health – Trinity emergency departments at Bettendorf, Moline, Muscatine and Rock Island remain open to care for life threatening injuries.

