Due to winter storm conditions, UnityPoint Health – Trinity announced many UnityPoint Health locations are closed Friday, January 12 or are closing early.
According to a release, walk-in care sites closed or closing early include the following:
- UnityPoint Clinic – Express (Bett Plex), 5185 Competition Dr., Bettendorf : CLOSED
- UnityPoint Clinic – Express at Duck Creek, 1417 Kimberly Rd., Bettendorf: Closing at 2:00 p.m.
- UnityPoint Clinic Express Care – Bettendorf, 3415 53rd Ave., Bettendorf: Closing at 2:00 p.m.
- UnityPoint Clinic Express Care – Moline, 106 19th Ave., Moline: Closing at 2:00 p.m.
- UnityPoint Clinic Express Care – SouthPark Pointe, 3904 16th St., Moline: Closing at 2:00 p.m.
- UnityPoint Clinic Express Care – North Port, 3426 N. Port Dr., Muscatine: Closing at 2:00 p.m.
- Moline Trinity Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy, 500 John Deere Rd., Moline, will close at 1:00 p.m.
Patients with scheduled appointments are being contacted to reschedule. UnityPoint Health – Trinity emergency departments at Bettendorf, Moline, Muscatine and Rock Island remain open to care for life threatening injuries.
For more information, click here.