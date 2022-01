Maribella Perez, born 1:10 a.m. Saturday, is the first Quad Cities baby of 2022. (Photo courtesy of UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf)

A local couple is ringing in the new year with a healthy baby girl.

Maribella Perez came into the world 1:10 a.m. Saturday at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf Birthplace.

Born 6 pounds, 8.2 ounces and 19 inches long, Maribella is the daughter of parents Erik and Dominique Perez.

She is the first baby to be born at a Trinity hospital and in the entire Quad Cities area in 2022.