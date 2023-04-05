UnityPoint Health on Wednesday, April 5, celebrated its 2022 Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Patients of the Year to recognize heart event survivors.

Pictured at the April 5, 2023 award ceremony are (L-R) Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Heart Center; Jessica Tapia-Mier, Manager of Invasive Cardiology; Linda Harris Teach, registered dietitian; Chris Fiedler, Pritikin graduate; Teresa Pangan, prevention & wellness strategist; Sandy Dyer, Pritikin graduate; John Mitchell, Pritikin graduate; Toyosi Olutade, Chief Medical Officer; Barb Weber, Chief Operating Officer; Katie Marchik, Chief Financial Officer, and Dan Saskowski, manager of Trinity Heart Center’s cardiac rehabilitation program.

This is the second-annual award celebration to recognize individuals for their progress in rehabilitation and healthy heart habits after suffering a heart event, according to a Wednesday release. UnityPoint Health is proud to honor the following people for their hard work, determination and commitment to heart health:

• John Mitchell, from Rock Falls, was referred by his cardiologist to the Pritikin program at Trinity Heart Center in May 2022 after having a stent inserted in his heart. On his first day, Mitchell was unsure of what to expect and had a tough time exercising.

But with each session, Mitchell says he grew stronger, and exercising became something he looked forward to. Mitchell has lost 80 pounds and is taking a fraction of the medicine he was prior to having his stent inserted. Mitchell credits the programming and staff support for giving him his life back and teaching him a change in lifestyle wasn’t only achievable, it was easier than he ever imagined.

After graduating from Pritikin, Mitchell says he’s able to walk around with his wife and play with his grandkids, without having to stop and catch his breath.

• Chris Fiedler, from Muscatine, had a heart attack in November 2022 and enrolled in Trinity’s program to help in his recovery. Fiedler says he was anxious about doing physical activity following a heart attack, but with support of Pritikin’s monitored exercise format, Fiedler started making amazing progress.

He was able to exercise longer on the treadmill and branch out to different machines in the cardiac rehab gym. Pritikin also helped Fiedler become savvier with his nutritional choices. He says it was exciting to better understand how and what food impacts heart health

Fiedler’s wife has also joined him on the journey to a more heart-healthy life. He says the help and education from Trinity opened the door to putting them both in the mindset of being healthy.

• Sandy Dyer, from Port Byron, took part in the Pritikin program on the advice of her cardiologist after they placed a stent in her heart. She believes it was the best thing she’s done for herself. She’s now able to walk up and down her 300-foot driveway without stopping for breaks and bought a stationary bike to continue exercising at home.

Dyer says the education about nutrition was most impactful. She has a better understanding of how to read nutrition labels when she’s grocery shopping. Dyer credits the amazing support and encouragement from the cardiac rehab team at Trinity Heart Center for her success during the program. Dyer says Pritikin taught her that heart health is more than just about your heart, it’s a lifestyle.

Inspiration and hope

“Every person who walks through our door is an inspiration – or hope – to others who may be worried about where to start after a heart health scare,” says Dan Saskowski, manager of Trinity Heart Center’s cardiac rehabilitation program.

“Our team of health care experts are here to guide and support each participant as they take the steps to strengthen their heart, body and mind.”

“Participants are embracing the program and seeing wonderful, life-changing results as they work toward a more heart-healthy life,” says Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Heart Center. “Each graduate represents a parent, friend or neighbor who needed a trusted healthcare partner to help them.

“As the area’s first intensive cardiac rehab program, we’re honored our community trusts us with their care.” Trinity Heart Center was the first provider in the area to offer the Pritikin program and one of the first 20 programs in the country to implement Pritikin.

Experts use the program to take a proactive approach to prevention and treatment of heart disease. It teaches participants how to foster an overall healthy lifestyle through heart-healthy diet, regular exercise and a healthy mindset.

Sessions primarily focus on exercise, but also offer participants resources and education to carry out a healthy lifestyle including cooking schools and live nutritional workshops in the Cardiac Nutrition Center, as well as sessions on healthy mindset.

Since 2018, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Heart Center has served more than 1,800 people through the Pritikin ICR program. If you’d like to learn more about the Pritikin program, visit the website HERE.