UnityPoint Health – Trinity has announced that Jane Denten, MSN, BSN, is its new chief nursing officer, a news release says.

She joined the Quad Cities team as interim chief nursing officer in February. She worked collaboratively with medical staff and providers to help achieve clinical quality targets and patient experience goals, the release says.

Jane Denten (UnityPoint Health)

She brings more than three decades of experience in nursing to this position.

Denten joined UnityPoint Health after nearly 34 years at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. She most recently served for 10 years as chief nursing officer, leading nursing operations and strategic initiatives, care management and clinical documentation for the 645-bed teaching hospital.

Before that, she led multiple service lines including neuroscience, oncology, and surgery. Her leadership helped the hospital gain Magnet designation four times, the release says.