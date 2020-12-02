UnityPoint names new presidents

UnityPoint Health on Wednesday announced the next Presidents and Chief Executive Officers of UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Clinic.

Clay Holderman has been named the next President and CEO of UnityPoint Health, and he will join the organization mid-February 2021.

Sanjeeb Khatua, MD, has been named the next President and Chief Executive Officer of UnityPoint Clinic, effective January 5.

Holderman currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Presbyterian Healthcare Services, a private, not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system in New Mexico and the state’s largest provider of healthcare.

“Clay Holderman is a leader who believes in making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of those we are privileged to care for,” said Randy Easton, chair of the UnityPoint Health Board of Directors. “It was quickly evident Clay has that unique combination of a values-oriented mindset coupled with a transformative vision for the future.”

Dr. Khatua currently holds multiple leadership roles at Edward Elmhurst Health, a $1.5B integrated health delivery system located in the western suburbs of Chicago.

“Dr. Khatua is an innovative, transformational thinker with a proven track record for achieving and executing on operational and financial key performance indicators while improving quality and outcomes,” said Dr. Andrea White, chair of the UnityPoint Clinic Board of Directors. “His commitment to strong partnerships between physicians and health system leadership will be an incredible asset to UnityPoint Clinic, and we also deeply appreciate his enthusiasm for a values-driven culture.”

Sue Thompson will continue as interim CEO of UnityPoint Health until Holderman arrives.