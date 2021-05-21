UnityPoint offering walk-in vaccinations at Express Duck Creek clinic

UntiyPoint is now offering walk-in vaccinations of the Pfizer vaccine at its Express Duck Creek clinic located at Kimberly and Middle Road in Davenport.

Vaccinations are available seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to anyone 12 and older. Residents of both Iowa and Illinois are welcome to receive the vaccine.

“We are trying to do our part to make sure the vaccine can be offered to as many people as possible and we are happy we can now allow anyone to walk in and receive it,” said Tricia Fisher, UnityPoint Clinic Director of Operations. “We want you to feel welcome and make it convenient to get the vaccine and support the community effort of eliminating the virus.”

In addition to walk-ins, appointments can be made online or by phone at 309-779-7979 for those that prefer a reserved time..

While the Pfizer vaccine is the only one available at Express Duck Creek, the Moderna vaccine is available to anyone 18 or older at the Express North Port location in Muscatine, by appointment only.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine through UnityPoint, visit this website.