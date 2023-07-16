The next Heart to Heart community education series presented by UnityPoint Health continues on July 25. The free in-person event is led by experts from Trinity Heart Center to help get people on the right track to living more a heart-healthy life, a news release says.

Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, PLLC, will present “Heart Disease in Women” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, claiming the life of

one woman every 80 seconds, the release says. But about 80% of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.

During this presentation, Singh will share tips on how women can better understand their unique risks for heart disease, which can be different from those in men.

“Many women may not know what to look for or where to go for care when symptoms begin.

Many women delay seeking care and it can cost them their life,” says Singh. “Knowing your

heart disease risk factors is crucial to helping make informed decisions about your health.”

Heart to Heart is an ongoing free community educational series offering information about heart

disease prevention and treatment as well as ways to live more heart healthy. This event is

presented free of charge thanks to donors to Trinity Health Foundation.

“UnityPoint Health – Trinity Heart Center knows one person dying from heart disease is one too

many. We’re continuing our mission to reach more people with prevention education and tools

to help them live longer and healthier lives,” says Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at

UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

Limited seats are available. Register here.