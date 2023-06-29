John Deere Classic week is here again and that means thousands will flock to TPC Deere Run for another exciting PGA golf tournament, a news release says. UnityPoint Health has been the official medical sponsor of the tournament for more than 30 years and encourages tournament-goers to prepare to ensure they have a safe and fun experience.

During the tournament, more than 50 team members from UnityPoint Health, including eight

emergency department physicians, volunteer to keep John Deere Classic participants and

visitors safe. They respond to not only weather-related illnesses but any injuries and medical

concerns that may occur.

Several medical tents staffed with volunteers are set up throughout the course along with a medical trailer equipped to provide life-saving care in the event of a serious medical issue. Medical crews also patrol the crowds, and visitors can flag down any volunteer marshal along the course to ask for help, the release says.

It’s especially important to be aware of outside temperatures as spending hours walking around

can take its toll on the body for fans, volunteers and golfers. “On hot days, we always recommend hydration prior to going out and continued hydration throughout the day, regardless of how active you are,” says Nathaniel Curl, MD, emergency department physician, UnityPoint Health. “A bottle of water every couple of hours is a good idea. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.”

UnityPoint Health team members will also be offering medical support during the weekend

concerts at TPC Deere Run during the John Deere Classic. Anyone heading to the tournament

or concerts are encouraged to take these precautions:

• Drink plenty of water.

• Take rest breaks when walking the course.

• Stay in the shade when you can.

• Wear light-colored, breathable clothes.

• Use sunscreen.

• Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, such as nausea, dizziness, cramps or headache.

If you notice any signs, stop your activity right away, cool off and drink fluids. Injuries from trips and falls are also common occurrences that lead to medical assistance on the course. Fans are encouraged to be mindful when walking along the concrete and uneven areas of grass.