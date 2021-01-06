UnityPoint to build inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Moline with Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. and UnityPoint Health ‑ Trinity announced Wednesday they are moving forward with plans to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on UnityPoint Health ‑ Trinity’s Moline campus.

The new hospital will be called The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute and will be constructed at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street.

A certificate of need for the project was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board in June.

The new hospital, which is expected to begin serving patients in mid‑2022, will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

“Through this new hospital and our joint venture with UnityPoint Health ‑ Trinity, we look forward to providing even more access to high‑quality care for Quad Cities area residents in need of rehabilitative services,” said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. “UnityPoint Health is a strong healthcare organization well known for its dedication to the communities it serves and its preeminent healthcare services including its existing rehabilitative services. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we will help patients regain their independence through our coordinated and connected care.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership to bring The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute to Moline. This new hospital will be an important, significant new development which will provide long term benefits for many in our community,” said Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer for UnityPoint Health ‑ Trinity. “Our goals are to enhance acute rehabilitative care in the Quad Cities, increase access to high‑quality inpatient rehabilitation services, and keep patients close to home and family.”

Once the new hospital is operational, UnityPoint Health’s existing 22‑bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island will be consolidated into the new joint venture hospital.

The medical staff will be comprised of physicians experienced in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as other specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease and nephrology to assist in the medical management of a complex patient population. The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.