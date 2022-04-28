UnityPoint Health — Trinity is continuing its commitment and support for veterans with a free military culture training event on May 10.

It is a collaboration with the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement board to help healthcare and mental health professionals better understand the unique healthcare needs of military veterans, according to a Thursday release.

Participants will learn about military culture, the impact of deployment on the health and well-being of military veterans, challenges of the military transition to civilian life and how to effectively communicate with veteran patients.

“There are visible and invisible wounds of war that linger long after service,” says Sherri Behr DeVrieze, MCJ, military program coordinator at UnityPoint Health. “This training gives healthcare professionals the tools needed to better communicate with veterans and build trust. Having that background strengthens the care provided to veterans – care based on the person’s military background and experiences.”

Training will be led by John Mundt, Ph.D., licensed clinical psychologist in private practice and at a VA medical center, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago and professional speaker and trainer on issues impacting combat veterans.

The event for healthcare and mental health professionals will be held May 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Holiday Inn – Ballroom, 226 17th St., Rock Island. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m.

While the training is free, seating is limited. Register here by Thursday, May 5.