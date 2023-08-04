Robert J. Erickson, president/CEO of UnityPoint Health – Trinity, has decided to leave the organization in late August to pursue new opportunities, both personally and professionally.

“My heart is telling me it’s the right time to pause professionally, spend more time with my family and find new purpose for the next chapter in my life,” he said in a Friday release from the health system.

Bob Erickson has headed UnityPoint Health-Trinity (which has hospitals in Rock Island, Moline, Bettendorf and Muscatine) since 2019.

“I’m truly grateful and honored to have served the Quad Cities and Muscatine region the past four years. Working together to navigate through the pandemic has been the proudest and most humbling experience in my life and has changed me, for the better, forever,” Erickson said.

He joined UnityPoint Health in 2019, only months before leading the regional affiliate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Erickson also achieved tremendous progress in clinical quality and safety and was instrumental in leading key growth initiatives such as the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, Muscatine’s Mulberry Clinic project, and robotic surgery advancements, the organization said.

Erickson says his greatest achievement was helping members of this community live healthier, stronger lives.

“I’m excited about the future of UnityPoint Health and the incredible work happening to improve the health of our communities,” he said in the release. “Our new proposed relationship with Presbyterian Healthcare Services will only strengthen our ability to deliver on our promise while continuing to live our values.”

“We wish Bob the very best going forward and appreciate his ongoing support as we conduct a search to fill the open leadership role,” Marie Ziegler, Board Chair for UnityPoint Health – Trinity, said in the release. “Bob’s positive impact on the region will be felt for years to come.”

