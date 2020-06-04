UnityPoint Trinity donates thermometers to houses of worship

Unitypoint Trinity is helping worshipers stay safe while reopening by donating thermometers to religious centers in the Quad Cities area to help them check on their members while reopening after the coronavirus.

“Folks in our community don’t think that it’s completely safe,” Daniel Joiner, Diversity & Community Impact officer for UnityPoint Trinity said. “We still need to be safe and take safety measures and safety precautions as we continue to open up businesses and churches and taking care of each other in that way.”

They’re donating the thermometers to over 40 houses of worship.