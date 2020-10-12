UnityPoint – Trinity easing some visitor restrictions at hospitals

UnityPoint – Trinity is modifying its current visitor restrictions to allow one visitor, in most cases, per inpatient during revised visiting hours.

This change will allow hospitalized patients the opportunity to have a family member or loved one visit while protecting patients and hospital staff.

The new visitor rules at all UnityPoint – Trinity hospitals are as follows:

One visitor, per day, will be allowed to visit their hospitalized loved one between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening prior to their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. We kindly request visitors remain masked while in the patient’s room. Please note visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them. The support person is invited to return during visiting hours.

Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.

Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have one visitor.

Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor.

Minors under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.

Patients who require mobility assistance may have one visitor accompany them to laboratory or radiology appointments.

Visitors must stay in the patient’s room and wear a mask the entire time of their visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must exit the hospital.

A visitor will only be allowed if they are symptom free of any respiratory infection.

Children under the age of 18 will not be allowed as visitors except under extraordinary circumstances.