UnityPoint Trinity encouraging parents to get their kids in for yearly physicals soon

UnityPoint Trinity says now’s the time to get your kid’s yearly physical. They’re seeing kids right now to get their yearly physical. A pediatrician says while their clinics are adjusting to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it’s best to take care of the check-up soon.

“The earlier you can communicate with your child’s physician, the better,” Anita Ahuja, a pediatrician said. “Because there’s usually a big rush in the time before school because everyone’s put it off to right before school starts, and now is the perfect time because we’re still ramping our numbers, so we won’t be as busy.”

Ahuja also says it’s best to get the appointment taken care of before going on vacation.