1  of  4
Breaking News
Pleasant Valley teen arrested for burglary, theft incidents in Bettendorf Davenport Police shut down portions of West Kimberly Road in relation to shooting incident Kwik Shop location closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Police investigate Dollar General robbery
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

UnityPoint Trinity encouraging parents to get their kids in for yearly physicals soon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UnityPoint Trinity says now’s the time to get your kid’s yearly physical. They’re seeing kids right now to get their yearly physical. A pediatrician says while their clinics are adjusting to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it’s best to take care of the check-up soon.

“The earlier you can communicate with your child’s physician, the better,” Anita Ahuja, a pediatrician said. “Because there’s usually a big rush in the time before school because everyone’s put it off to right before school starts, and now is the perfect time because we’re still ramping our numbers, so we won’t be as busy.”

Ahuja also says it’s best to get the appointment taken care of before going on vacation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss