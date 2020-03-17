University and college closings

- St. Ambrose University Moving to a distant education only, as well as cancelling all university events scheduled through March 29.
- Western Illinois University Classes will resume on March 23 in an alternative format and continue until at least April 3. Regularly scheduled on-line classes resume March 21. The university is also cancelling the room reservations for all externally hosted events and meetings between now and April 3rd, 2020.
- University of Illinois UI Extension events following events are cancelled: Spring Series of Home Horticulture, Tools to Manage Diabetes
- Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is extending the spring break by two days, through March 24. Classes will resume March 25 in an online format. Face-to-face classes will not be held through April 5.
- Carl Sandburg College campuses in Galesburg will be closed March 16 – 22. All college classes and activities will not take place. Lecture classes will resume on March 23 online, lab and clinical sessions will take place with social distancing encouraged and additional hand washing stations in place.
- Black Hawk College has cancelled classes on March 16th and March 17th . Classes will begin online from March 18th through March 29th. The Black Hawk College Job Fair scheduled for March 25 has also been cancelled.
- Augustana College announced early spring starting end of Friday, March 13th through March 29th. Classes will resume on March 30th.
- Monmouth College has cancelled classes from March 16, through Friday, March 20.