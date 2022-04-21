St. Ambrose University’s Campus Sustainability Committee and student-led Greenlife Club will host an Earth Day event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday on the Rogalski Center patio on the St. Ambrose campus, Davenport.

The patio is on the west side of the building next to the Wellness and Recreation Center off Lombard Street. The event is open to the public. The Rogalski Ballroom will be the rain location, a news release says.

Activities will include an on-site waste sort to help students and the campus understand the importance of recycling, plus local businesses will sell eco-friendly goods. Sustainability pledge signings will be held, and community partners will host educational activities.

The event is one of many activities that the campus uses to educate students, staff, faculty, and the general public on sustainability. Its purpose is to give participants the knowledge that their actions, however small, can make a difference, the release says.