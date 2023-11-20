Starting next year, University of Iowa Health Care patients and employees who live in the Quad Cities will have more access to urgent care services at two convenient locations in the area.

The health center is opening two urgent care clinics in Davenport and Bettendorf, which will expand patient access to quality care. The first clinic is expected to open at 2705 E. 53rd Street in Davenport sometime this winter. A second clinic is planned to open next year at 865 Lincoln Road in Bettendorf.

The new locations will be walk-in clinics with extended hours on Mondays-Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to offer these same-day care services and connection to UI Health Care expertise in the Quad Cities,” says Rachel Kirchner, director of clinical services with UI Community Clinics, a part of UI Health Care. “We recognize that providing access to these types of services locally is important to existing patients and employees.”

“Our goal is to provide more convenient access and continuity of care for our patients and employees who live in the Quad Cities area,” said Douglas Van Daele, M.D., vice dean for clinical affairs at Carver College of Medicine. “By increasing same-day care access, we’re showing our commitment to keeping health care local wherever we can.”

Urgent care clinics are walk-in clinics that provide care for minor illnesses and injuries. They usually have shorter wait times than an emergency room. These clinics will provide more services than at a typical walk-in clinic, including IV fluids, stitches and X-rays.

“If you can’t see a primary care provider right away, an urgent care clinic can be a great option,” says Van Daele. “If something is life-threatening, patients should absolutely go to an emergency room. However, there are a number of health care needs like cuts, minor burns, sprains and fractures that an urgent care can handle quickly and effectively.”

For more information on University of Iowa Health Care clinics in the Quad Cities, click here.