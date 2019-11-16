University of Iowa student missing; Believed to have jumped in Iowa River

University of Iowa Police Department requested assistance at around 10 a.m. November 14 from Johnson County Sheriff’s Office yesterday in trying to find an student who may have jumped in the Iowa River.

The student has been identified as David Le, 19, of Sioux City, Iowa. Some of Le’s things were found on the bridge and he was reported absent from class.

Since the time of the report, personnel from multiple agencies have been searching the Iowa River near the Iowa Avenue bridge.

Search efforts have included dragging, divers, and cadaver dogs.

Search efforts in the Iowa River have been suspended and Le is still missing.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of David Le, please contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.